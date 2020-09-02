$3.85 BILLION PAID IN NATURAL DISASTER INSURANCE CLAIMS

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has revealed that insurers have paid $3.85 billion to customers affected by last summer’s natural disasters including bushfires, floods and hailstorms.

ICA CEO Rob Whelan said the industry was well ahead of its normal natural disaster response, with more than 83 per cent of bushfire claims already closed.

Whelan said, “The pandemic complicated our industry’s ability to physically respond in a timely manner, to get assessors and tradespeople into affected areas, overcome logistical challenges, source materials and labour, and to begin repairs and rebuilds.”

“This was the worst natural disaster season I have experienced in my 10½ years as chief executive of the Insurance Council.”

“The insurance industry will continue to work to assist affected communities and policyholders and work through the remaining open claims to help people move on and rebuild their homes and lives.”

The industry had received more than 297,780 claims from four ICA-declared Catastrophes during the 2019-20 summer, with losses of almost $5.4 billion.

Insurers have spent $3.85 billion in property repairs and rebuilding works, emergency accommodation and support, replacement of contents, new and repaired vehicles, plant and equipment, and financial settlements.

The latest industry figures show:

Summer bushfires (VIC, NSW, SA, QLD):

38,416 claims received with losses estimated at $2.33 billion

More than 83.5 per cent of 9389 home building claims have been closed (repairs and rebuilding works completed, payments made)

More than 93.7 per cent of 14,237 contents claims have been closed (items repaired or replaced, or payments made)

More than 88.5 per cent of 1613 domestic motor vehicle claims and 90.5 per cent of 1332 commercial motor claims have been closed (vehicles repaired or replaced, or payments provided)

More than 81 per cent of 8738 commercial property claims and about 81 per cent of 1285 business interruption claims have been closed

November hailstorms (SE QLD):

29,782 claims received with losses of $481.92 million

More than 82 per cent of 9858 residential building claims and 86.2 per cent of 1677 contents claims have been closed

About 94 per cent of 15,259 domestic motor claims and 1801 commercial motor claims have been closed

More than 84 per cent of 1125 commercial property claims have been closed

January hailstorms (ACT, VIC, NSW):

129,201 claims received with losses estimated at $1.625 billion

About 90 per cent of claims lodged were for household losses, with 10 per cent commercial claims

72.4 per cent of 38,793 residential building claims and 73.5 per cent of 10,462 contents claims have been closed

Almost 85 per cent of 67,435 domestic motor claims and 75.5 per cent of 6954 commercial motor claims have been closed

More than 66 per cent of 5214 commercial property claims and 52.7 per cent of 146 business interruption claims have been closed

February East Coast storms and floods (QLD, NSW):