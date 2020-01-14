AFCA’s dedicated support for bushfire victims

To help in the bushfire support effort, AFCA has established a dedicated online bushfire support information hub, which explains the financial recovery support that AFCA can provide to families and small businesses impacted by the catastrophe.

Rob Guest, Executive General Manager, Customer Service & Resolution, said that AFCA is committed to ensuring appropriate information is in place for consumers who need to access its services during the ongoing crisis.

He added that those impacted by fires, must first contact their insurer or broker to start the claims process. However, beyond problems relating insurance and claims, AFCA is expecting that many people will suddenly be facing financial hardship.

“Many thousands of people have been affected – homes destroyed, people who can’t access their cash or who have lost their credit cards, or who can’t make loan repayments because they have no job to go to anymore. Small businesses will have been lost or be currently inoperable,” said Guest. He said that he wants to make sure people are aware of AFCA and its service and that they know to reach out if needed.

AFCA’s bushfire support information hub is online at afca.org.au/bushfiresupport and information is also being provided over the phone on 1800 931 678.