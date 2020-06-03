AILA’s new membership category for insurance brokers

The Australian Insurance Law Association (AILA) is introducing a new, cheaper membership category for industry members.

From 1 July 2020, industry representatives, including brokers, insurers, claims managers, reinsurers, in-house counsel and risk managers, can join AILA for just $50.

National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO, Dallas Booth said, “I warmly welcome this initiative from AILA. I have been a member of AILA for many years, and I am personally aware of the extensive range of activities they offer to help people in the insurance industry remain aware of developments in insurance law.”

AILA National President Cameron Roberts, a partner at Thomson Geer, Melbourne, said the National Board’s aim was to encourage greater membership outside insurance lawyers to diversify the membership and enhance networking opportunities between the insurance industry and lawyers.

The membership to the New Zealand Insurance Law Association is included as a complimentary benefit for all AILA members. (NZILA members will receive the reciprocal benefit.)

“The agreement with NZILA adds to many other initiatives implemented to increase the advantages of AILA membership, including mandatory membership price differentials, the Gill Award – which offers a $A10,000 prize – and moving to webinar presentations.

“We hope the webinars, in particular, will enable industry to achieve significant CPD cost savings, both via direct costs and indirect costs caused by disruption,” Roberts said.

“With so many events being held via webinars, AILA and NZILA members can participate more easily in each other’s events and pay only member rates.”

You can find more information about the AILA membership here.