Andrew Klein returns to NIBA Convention

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has taken its annual convention online and has announced Andrew Klein as the master of ceremonies for the event to be held virtually between the 26-30 October 2020.

The former lawyer turned leading corporate speaker will be hosting the virtual #NIBA2020 and believes that it will be an interesting and engaging experience for attendees.

He said, “Having done a wide range of virtual conferences in 2020, I can comfortably say a virtual conference looks and feels very different to a face to face conference. Not better, not worse, just different. Its more like an educational, entertaining and interactive live TV slash talk show slash TEDx experience combined.”

“Apart from the obvious fact that delegates do not leave the comfort of their homes or offices, #NIBA2020 will allow for the education and professional development opportunities for insurance brokers and it still allows for audience engagement – its just done in a different format.”

Like NIBA’s face-to-face events, delegates can expect to hear from industry leaders, regulators and thought-provoking presenters in scintillating sessions on a range of highly relevant topics.

The NIBA Convention Committee has carefully designed a program that will prepare brokers for ongoing dynamic change, difficult economic conditions, pressures from the insurance markets, along with digital and IT developments.

Furthermore, a virtual marketplace will provide brokers with an opportunity to make new connections to benefit their businesses.

One of the important differences, which NIBA has embraced for this year is that sessions need to be shorter, sharper and ideally spread over a few days. Klein added, “This will allow for greater flexibility and really assists engagement so we don’t have to gaze at our screens for a whole day.”

He believes that in the future there will always be a virtual ‘element’ to conferences and events. He said, “The buzz word in conference land right now is “hybrid events” (some people are live in the room face to face and some are steaming the event remotely). This will allow a wider range of delegates to engage in conferences – providing greater flexibility for remote audiences and working parents, and various price point options.”