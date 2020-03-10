Aon to combine with Willis Towers Watson

A merger between Aon and Willis Towers Watson is the latest in a wave of consolidations sweeping through the insurance broking segment across the world.

Aon has announced a definitive agreement to combine with Willis Towers Watson in an all-stock transaction with an implied combined equity value of approximately $80 billion.

“The combination of Willis Towers Watson and Aon is a natural next step in our journey to better serve our clients in the areas of people, risk and capital,” said Willis Towers Watson CEO John Haley. “This transaction accelerates that journey by providing our combined teams the opportunity to drive innovation more quickly and deliver more value.”

“This combination will create a more innovative platform capable of delivering better outcomes for all stakeholders, including clients, colleagues, partners and investors,” said Aon CEO Greg Case. “Our world-class expertise across risk, retirement and health will accelerate the creation of new solutions that more efficiently match capital with unmet client needs in high-growth areas like cyber, delegated investments, intellectual property, climate risk and health solutions.”

It has been announced that upon completion of the combination, existing Aon shareholders will own approximately 63% and existing Willis Towers Watson shareholders will own approximately 37 per cent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.