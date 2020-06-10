Applications are now open for Queensland disaster resilience and risk reduction funding

More than $13 million is now available through the Queensland Resilience and Risk Reduction Fund (QRRRF) to help local communities better prepare for future disasters.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Queensland Government departments and agencies, and incorporated not-for-profit-organisations.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said as Queensland was the most disaster-impacted state in Australia it was important to work collaboratively to reduce risk and build resilience to these events, “While we are currently living in uncertain times, it is paramount we continue to strive towards a more resilient future.

“We’ll never be able eradicate disasters, but by working together we can ensure we are better prepared for when they strike.”

Queensland Treasurer and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said investing in infrastructure and resilience initiatives reduced the long-term cost of disasters and enabled communities to recover faster,“I encourage Queensland councils, government departments and not-for-profits to think outside the box when it comes to disaster resilience and risk reduction, and take advantage of this funding.”

Applications for the QRRRF close Wednesday 22 July. If successful, applicants are required to deliver their projects within two years.

To apply visit QRRRF website.