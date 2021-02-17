APRA releases 2020 Year in Review

It also provides APRA’s view on the financial environment and details its key activities for the year across the banking, insurance and superannuation industries, conducted in alignment with the strategic objectives outlined in its Corporate Plan. It also contains metrics for APRA-regulated industries, including analysis of industry composition, profitability and financial strength.

The document supplements APRA’s Annual Report and Financial Statements which are submitted to the Australian Government after the end of each financial year (to June 30).

You can access the 2020 Year in Review on the APRA website at: APRA 2020 Year in Review.