Are you ready for an emergency?

The National Preparedness Week, 31 August – 6 September 2020, an initiative of the Australian Red Cross, helps individuals and businesses plan for emergencies.

Australian Red Cross, Chief Executive Officer, Judy Slatyer said, “What we know from working in disasters for over 100 years, is being prepared can make an emergency less stressful, give people more control and reduce the impact.”

“This year, more than ever before, the Black Summer Bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic, have shown how emergencies can happen to all of us. Its estimated that over 80 per cent of Australians were affected by the bushfires over summer. During these disasters we saw, and continue to see, how people can come together, be resourceful and support each other in hard times.”

“This is incredibly encouraging and gives Preparedness Week added significance.”

There are a range of free resources that individuals and businesses can help promote, including a Get Prepared app, survival

kit, emergency contacts list, keep safe list, resources to help manage stress and more. You can find them all here.