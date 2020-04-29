ARPC appoints new board directors

The Australian Reinsurance Pool Corporation (ARPC) has announced the reappointment of Ian Carson as chair for a further three-year term from 1 July 2020, Robin Low as a member for three years from 23 April 2020 and the new appointment of Maria Fernandez as a member for three years from 23 April 2020.

Dr Christopher Wallace, ARPC CEO, said: “It is fantastic for ARPC and our stakeholders to have the benefit of Ian’s leadership for a second term for the stability this brings, together with Ian’s strong relationship with the Government, particularly at this difficult time for our stakeholders.”

Ian Carson said, “I am very excited to continue my role with ARPC. I am very pleased to continue working with Robin Low who brings us deep insurance accounting expertise. I also warmly welcome Maria Fernandez as our newest member, who brings a deep understanding of the terrorism threat, coupled with top level Australian Public Service experience in intelligence and security.”

Michael Callaghan completed his term as a member of ARPC. He is chairing the government’s Retirement Income Review and is also chair of the Aged Care Financing Authority.