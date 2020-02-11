ASIC update on compensation for financial advice related misconduct

In its update released today, ASIC has revealed that six of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions paid or offered a total of $749.7 million in compensation, as at 31 December 2019, to customers who suffered loss or detriment because of non-compliant advice or fees for no service (FFNS) misconduct.

AMP, ANZ, CBA, Macquarie, NAB and Westpac (the institutions) undertook the review and remediation programs to compensate affected customers as a result of two major ASIC reviews. The regulator commenced the reviews in 2015 to look into:

how effectively the institutions supervised their financial advisers to identify and deal with non-compliant advice.

the extent of failure by the institutions to deliver ongoing advice services to financial advice customers who were paying fees to receive those services.

The table below provides a breakdown of the compensation payments made or offered by the institution as at 31 December 2019.