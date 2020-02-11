ASIC update on compensation for financial advice related misconduct

In its update released today, ASIC has revealed that six of Australia’s largest banking and financial services institutions paid or offered a total of $749.7 million in compensation, as at 31 December 2019, to customers who suffered loss or detriment because of non-compliant advice or fees for no service (FFNS) misconduct.
AMP, ANZ, CBA, Macquarie, NAB and Westpac (the institutions) undertook the review and remediation programs to compensate affected customers as a result of two major ASIC reviews. The regulator commenced the reviews in 2015 to look into:
- how effectively the institutions supervised their financial advisers to identify and deal with non-compliant advice.
- the extent of failure by the institutions to deliver ongoing advice services to financial advice customers who were paying fees to receive those services.
The table below provides a breakdown of the compensation payments made or offered by the institution as at 31 December 2019.
|
Institution
|
FFNS misconduct
|Compensation paid
|No. of customers paid compensation
|Compensation paid or offered
|No. of customers paid or offered compensation
|AMP
|
$26,654,023
|
1,987
|
$140,459,870
|
193,167
|ANZ
|
$36,205,259
|
1,777
|
$59,415,383
|
21,184
|CBA
|
$9,386,454
|
628
|
$164,846,374
|
50,576
|Macquarie
|
Not applicable
|
Not applicable
|
$2,583,645
|
734
|NAB
|
$39,944,208
|
1,294
|
$163,862,768
|
586,961
|Westpac
|
$29,680,142
|
1,365
|
$76,686,356
|
19,441
|Total
|
$141,870,086
|
7,051
|
$607,854,395
|
872,063