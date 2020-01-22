Building and construction industry overhaul

The NSW Government plans an implementation of ratings systems for professionals in the building industry and strong new powers to prevent occupation certificates from being issued on suspect developments.

The hope is that new rating system will help the building regulator determine who the risky players are in the industry and prevent dodgy apartments from being sold to unexpecting buyers.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation Kevin Anderson said the reforms will improve transparency, accountability and quality of work within the industry.

“These reforms are a complete game changer for consumers, the government and the building industry as a whole,” he said.

The changes form part of the NSW Building Commissioner’s work plan which outlines publicly how the government plans to overhaul the building and construction industry in NSW under Six Reform Pillars.

Anderson explained, “Simply put, customers need better built buildings, and our reforms will deliver that. Anyone who doesn’t want to get on board with that concept will get left behind.”

The six reform pillars cover legislation and regulations changes, ratings systems, improving skills within the industry, ensuring contracts help meet standards, digitising the industry and establishing NSW as a leader in modern construction methods.

NSW Building Commissioner, David Chandler said the old days of being reactionary to problems in the industry can’t continue.

“The government has a great deal of resources available, including inspectors, which is why we need to make sure we’re using those resources in the best way possible to protect

consumers from major defects,” he said.

Anderson said passing the Design and Building Practitioners Bill, which is currently held up in the NSW Upper House, is crucial to the progression of building reforms.

The NSW Upper House will resume debate on the Design and Building Practitioners Bill in the last week of February.