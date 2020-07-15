Bushfire disaster payment applications closing soon

Australians wishing to claim Australian Government Disaster Recovery Allowance and Disaster Recovery Payments for the 2019 bushfire season should put in their applications quickly, as closing dates are coming up soon.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud and Minister for Government Services, Stuart Robert, urged anyone who hasn’t yet claimed, to get in quick.

“The payments are designed to be immediate assistance for people trying to get their lives back together in the aftermath of natural disaster like last summer’s bushfires,” Littleproud said.

“The closing date varies for each State and Territory, so I’d advise people to check the Services Australia website to find out more about the eligibility criteria and exactly how much time is left.”

Robert said the fastest and easiest way to make a claim was over the phone by calling 180 22 66.

For more information on emergency payments, eligibility criteria, and how to claim, click here.