Bushfire Royal Commission now underway

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements has been established on 20 February 2020 in response to the extreme bushfire season of 2019-20 which resulted in loss of life, property and wildlife and environmental destruction.

Also referred to as the ‘Bushfires Royal Commission’, this inquiry will examine coordination, preparedness for, response to and recovery from disasters as well as improving resilience and adapting to changing climatic conditions and mitigating the impact of natural disasters. It will also look into the legal framework for Commonwealth involvement in responding to national emergencies.

The Letters Patent for the Royal Commission set out the terms of reference and formally appoint Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin AC (Retd), the Dr Annabelle Bennett AC SC and Professor Andrew Macintosh as Royal Commissioners.

Further information about the Royal Commission and its work is available on the Commission’s website.