Changes to the NIBA Board announced

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) Board of Directors met via video conference last week and noted the resignation of David Wyner, who had been a member of the national board since August 2008.

Board President, Eric Harris thanked Wyner for all his contribution to NIBA and the industry, “David has been an incredible contributor to NIBA and broking in general. I have had the pleasure of working with him on the board since I joined, David always demonstrated his passion for broking. His input and insight will be missed.”

Wyner also acted as Australian representative on the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries. NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “I appreciate David’s work on the Board, and for his service and commitment to NIBA and to insurance brokers more broadly.”

During his tenure with the Board Wyner had made a significant contribution as a director, convention committee chair and president

Vice President of the Board Di Phelan said it was a pleasure to work with Wyner and wished him the very best of health and happiness, “David has been a great contributor around the Board table and I have learnt a lot from his depth of knowledge and experience. I will certainly miss wisdom and smiling face around the table in the future.”

Board Director, Tim Wedlock acknowledged the tremendous contribution Wyner has made over more than a decade, “David is a passionate advocate for the role our profession plays and was always a supportive sounding board. We thank him for all his knowledge, guidance and input.”

The Directors also discussed the issues and challenges arising out of the COVID-19 crisis and the closure of many areas of economic activity. There was significant discussion about the state of the general insurance market at the current time, and the challenges brokers are likely to face leading into the June renewal period.

The Board welcomed NIBA initiatives to undertake a number of virtual meetings and seminars, and endorsed the suggestion that NIBA look at holding a virtual NIBA Convention in October 2020.

Booth has indicated that the Board will continue to meet regularly in the coming months in order to monitor market developments, and to provide guidance to NIBA management and staff on how best to support members in these challenging times.