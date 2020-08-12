Consultation on product intervention order

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has announced that it is seeking stakeholder feedback on a proposed product intervention order on the sale of add-on insurance and warranty products sold with motor vehicles.

ASIC is considering using its product intervention powers to address significant consumer detriment in this market.

This announcement follows ASIC’s earlier consultation through Consultation Paper 324 Product intervention: The sale of add-on financial products through caryard intermediaries, published in October 2019.

ASIC also undertook additional work to consider the impact of the COVID-19 environment on the market in recent months.

In response to the submissions received to Consultation Paper 324, ASIC has made a number of changes to the proposed product intervention order. ASIC has invited stakeholder feedback on these changes. The feedback will help ASIC consider whether, and if so how, to exercise the product intervention power.

Comments should be sent by Wednesday 19 August 2020 to: product.regulation@asic.gov.au.