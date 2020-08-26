Contacting NIBA right now

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) team is based in Sydney, and the advice from the NSW Government is to work from home if it is possible to do so.

NIBA CEO, Dallas Booth said, “We at NIBA continue to work from home, but we are doing our best to meet member needs and provide information and support in a timely and efficient manner.”

The best way to contact NIBA is by email.

If you are not sure who to contact, please email reception@niba.com.au, and the matter will be referred to the relevant person quite quickly. We do aim for a same day response, but there may be occasions where the response is delayed to the next working day.

If you have the contact details of the relevant person in NIBA, please feel free to approach them by email or mobile phone, as you would normally do.

Thank you for your patience and consideration.