Critical cyclone upgrades on coastal homes

Queensland homeowners will be able to cyclone-proof their homes through the Household Resilience Program, with applications now open under Phase 2 of the Program.

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud said, “Queenslanders living on low incomes in cyclone prone areas in North Queensland may be eligible for government assistance to increase the cyclone resilience of their homes.”

“The first round of the Household Resilience Program has already upgraded more than 1,700 homes, with homeowners saving an average of around $300 on their insurance as a result.

Littleproud encouraged Queensland homeowners with houses built before 1984 to check their eligibility now.

Queensland Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said, “Local, licensed contractors, can provide eligible residents with a quote to undertake building work valued at a minimum of $3,300 to improve the cyclone resilience of eligible homes.”

“This early targeted feature of our Queensland Economic Recovery Strategy will make a big difference for homeowners on low incomes, while stimulating the creation of local jobs.”