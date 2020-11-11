Draft community titles regulations in WA are now available for feedback

The WA Minister for Lands, Ben Wyatt has released the draft Community Titles Regulations 2020 for public consultation, moving WA closer to the expected introduction of community schemes next year.

Community schemes will provide a new land tenure option for mixed-use developments in Western Australia.

Wyatt said, “This tenure option has immense possibility, creating exciting opportunities for future developments that can more efficiently allocate land, common property and shared facilities across multiple uses, such as shops, restaurants, offices and residential development.”

“The introduction of this new legislation has been long-supported by WA’s property sector and I welcome their continued feedback during this final phase of consultation.”

The regulations are available for review and feedback via the State Government’s strata reform website and will remain open for public comment until 9 December.

Landgate will review all feedback received during the consultation period, with the support of the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage, before finalising the regulations for delivery to Parliament.

It is expected the Community Titles Act 2018 will take effect by mid-2021, subject to Parliament’s consideration of the regulations.