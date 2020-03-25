Enhanced measures to slow coronavirus

The state and federal governments in Australia are working together to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “Every extra bit of time allows us to better prepare our health system and put measures in place to protect Australian lives.”

“We will be living with this virus for at least six months, so social distancing measures to slow this virus down must be sustainable for at least that long to protect Australian lives, allow Australia to keep functioning and keep Australians in jobs.”

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), CEO, Dallas Booth has said that insurance brokers with clients affected by the enhanced social distance measures below may need to review their insurance cover and needs.

Additional prohibited activities and venues to apply from 11.59pm (local time) 25 March 2020

Food and drink Business, premises or place Exceptions Cafes Takeaway service and home delivery Cafés or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless, workplace canteens can provide takeaway Food courts Delivery and takeaway can remain operational

Retail Business, premises or place Exceptions Auction houses Real estate auctions and open house inspections Private appointments for inspection Outdoor and indoor markets will be a decision for each state and territory Food markets will continue to operate in all states and territories

Beauty and personal care services Business, premises or place Exceptions Hairdressers and barber shops Up to 30 minute appointments and the 1 person per 4 square metre rule applies in the premises Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, tattoo parlours Spas and massage parlours

Entertainment venues Business, premises or place Exceptions Cinemas, nightclubs Casinos, gaming or gambling venues Strip clubs, brothels and sex on premises venues Concert venues, theatre, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums Live streaming of a performance by a small group could be permissible with social distancing observed Amusement parks and arcades Play centres (indoor and outdoor)

Leisure and recreation Business, premises or place Exceptions Community and recreation centres Facilities may remain open for the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services. Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres Boot camps, personal training operating outside and inside For outside events, limited to groups of no more than 10 people and social distancing must be exercised. Social sporting-based activities Swimming pools

Residential facilities Business, premises or place Exceptions Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory Excluding permanent residents and workers.

Outdoor recreation Business, premises or place Exceptions Caravan and camping parks will be a decision for each state and territory Where people live permanently in caravan parks or are staying in caravan parks as interim abodes where their primary residence is not available, they may continue to do so.