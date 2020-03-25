Enhanced measures to slow coronavirus

The state and federal governments in Australia are working together to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “Every extra bit of time allows us to better prepare our health system and put measures in place to protect Australian lives.”
“We will be living with this virus for at least six months, so social distancing measures to slow this virus down must be sustainable for at least that long to protect Australian lives, allow Australia to keep functioning and keep Australians in jobs.”
The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), CEO, Dallas Booth has said that insurance brokers with clients affected by the enhanced social distance measures below may need to review their insurance cover and needs.
Additional prohibited activities and venues to apply from 11.59pm (local time) 25 March 2020
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Cafes
|Takeaway service and home delivery
Cafés or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools; prison and military canteens; services providing food or drink to the homeless, workplace canteens can provide takeaway
|Food courts
|Delivery and takeaway can remain operational
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Auction houses
|Real estate auctions and open house inspections
|Private appointments for inspection
|Outdoor and indoor markets will be a decision for each state and territory
|Food markets will continue to operate in all states and territories
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Hairdressers and barber shops
|Up to 30 minute appointments and the 1 person per 4 square metre rule applies in the premises
|Beauty therapy, tanning, waxing, nail salons, tattoo parlours
|Spas and massage parlours
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Cinemas, nightclubs
|Casinos, gaming or gambling venues
|Strip clubs, brothels and sex on premises venues
|Concert venues, theatre, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums
|Live streaming of a performance by a small group could be permissible with social distancing observed
|Amusement parks and arcades
|Play centres (indoor and outdoor)
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Community and recreation centres
|Facilities may remain open for the purpose of hosting essential voluntary or public services, such as food banks or homeless services.
|Health clubs, fitness centres, yoga, barre and spin facilities, saunas, bathhouses and wellness centres
|Boot camps, personal training operating outside and inside
|For outside events, limited to groups of no more than 10 people and social distancing must be exercised.
|Social sporting-based activities
|Swimming pools
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, campsites, caravan parks, and boarding houses will be a decision for each state and territory
|Excluding permanent residents and workers.
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Caravan and camping parks will be a decision for each state and territory
|Where people live permanently in caravan parks or are staying in caravan parks as interim abodes where their primary residence is not available, they may continue to do so.
|Business, premises or place
|Exceptions
|Galleries, museums, national institutions and historic sites
|Libraries, community centres, and youth centres
|Local government non-essential facilities and services (such as libraries and pools)
|Community facilities (such as community halls, clubs, RSLs, PCYCs);
|Places of worship, weddings and funerals
|Weddings with a maximum attendance of no more than 5 people and where the 1 person per 4 square metre rule applies.
Funerals attended by a maximum of no more than 10 people and where the 1 person per 4 square metre rule applies.