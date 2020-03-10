Free training for bushfire affected communities

Communities in bushfire-impacted areas will have access to fee-free training courses to support the clean-up and recovery operation following the recent catastrophes across NSW.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery John Barilaro said the fee-free courses will be delivered by TAFE NSW and other providers and will provide immediate and much needed additional resources. “The recent bushfires have had a devastating impact across NSW and our focus is on helping these communities clean-up and rebuild as soon as possible,” Barilaro said.

“We know the task is enormous and that is why we are doing everything we can to equip these towns with the skills they need to recover.” Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Geoff Lee said the range of free short courses being delivered was determined following consultation with local government, businesses and the local community.

“The training will be delivered by TAFE NSW and other providers, and will include skills such as tree felling, rural fencing, asbestos awareness and forklift operations,” he added. “These courses will equip community members with the skills they need to rebuild and repair vital infrastructure such as homes and businesses, and employment opportunities.”

TAFE NSW Managing Director Steffen Faurby said that TAFE NSW is committed to ensuring local communities have access to quality customised training to meet their needs, “TAFE NSW continually collaborates with local people, businesses and industry to ensure that they can access the courses and funding they need to build strong and vibrant communities.”

Information about the range of fee-free courses available to bushfire impacted communities are available here.