GRANTS FOR COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY BUSHFIRES IN QUEENSLAND

Minister for Emergency Management David Littleproud has announced applications were now open to support community-led recovery and resilience programs in fire-affected communities in Queensland.

Community groups, local councils and non-government organisations in 23 communities from Cook to the Gold Coast will share in $1.8 million in flexible funding grants to support their ongoing recovery following the devastating 2019 Queensland bushfires.

“We’ll continue to work closely with all bushfire-impacted communities to ensure they have the resources and support they need to make a complete recovery,” Littleproud said.

Minister for Communities Coralee O’Rourke said, “We know that the recovery from these fires will be a long-term process and we are in it for the long haul to support these communities get back on their feet.”

“These flexible funding grants will assist programs and projects that provide vital assistance to local people who have faced significant hardship and disruptions following the devastating bushfires.

“This can include community events or arts, sporting and cultural projects; commemorative public memorials; workshops and information sessions for future bushfire preparedness.”

Small grants of between $2500 and $50,000 and larger grants of between $50,001 and $100,000 are available.

The first round of the flexible funding grants is open to community groups, local councils and non-government organisations in the local government areas of Brisbane (City), Bundaberg, Gold Coast (City), Cook, Fraser Coast, Gladstone, Gympie, Ipswich, Livingstone, Lockyer Valley, Mareeba, Noosa, North Burnett, Redland, Rockhampton, Scenic Rim, Somerset, South Burnett, Southern Downs, Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville, and Whitsunday.

Flexible funding grants are being made available under the jointly funded Commonwealth-Queensland Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) through Category C Community Recovery Funds (CRF) and grant applications close at 2pm on 3 June 2020.

Successful grant projects will be delivered in line with the latest health advice regarding COVID-19. More information on the flexible funding grants, including how to submit an application, can be found here.