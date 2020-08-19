Have you registered for the 2020 Dive In Festival?

The global festival for diversity and inclusion in insurance, Dive In, is back for its fifth year in Australia.

Insurance industry’s well-established festival for Diversity and Inclusion, Dive In, is a global movement to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures. The festival was first held successfully in London in 2015 and across 10 countries including Australia in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Since then Dive In has grown exponentially, reaching global heights with events taking place across 32 countries world-wide, attracting more than 10,000 people.

Its new virtual format for 2020 ensures that participants globally will now be able to attend any one of over 90 virtual events taking place in over 30 countries from the 22-24 September.

Each event in the three-day virtual festival have a capacity of up to 600, making it the most accessible festival for diversity and inclusion in the world.

Dive In promotes year-round best practice in diversity and inclusion with tools and advice that culminate in an annual three-day festival in September.

You can register for sessions in Australia here.