Hearing date for the bushfire Royal Commission

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements has announced a Ceremonial Hearing in Canberra on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ahead of the formal hearings in April.

Throughout March the Commissioners have visited a number of fire affected communities to observe firsthand the effects of the recent bushfires. These have allowed them to speak to groups representative of fire affected communities, providing background and context that has helped inform the Commission’s thinking and direction of inquiry ahead of formal hearings.

The inquiry is also receiving submissions up until Friday, 3 April 2020. Individuals, community groups and the broader community can make submissions on the 2019-20 bushfire season via the Commission’s website or by phoning 1800 909 826.

In accordance with the health advice regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19), access to the Ceremonial Hearing will be limited – however the hearing will be live streamed and transcripts will also be made available.

Following the Ceremonial Hearing, the Commission currently plans to hold hearings in:

 South East Queensland April 2020

 East Gippsland, Victoria May 2020

 South Coast, New South Wales June 2020

 North Coast, New South Wales June 2020

 Canberra, ACT July 2020.

You can find our previous coverage about this topic here, here and here.