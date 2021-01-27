HELP REWARD AUSTRALIA’S BEST SENIOR BROKERS

Help the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) reward Australia’s best senior brokers – nominate before 14 March 2021.

Nominations for the QBE-sponsored Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year are open now. Share names of deserving senior broking professionals who deserve to be celebrated.

The 2020 NIBA Insurance Broker of the Year Shelley Hymas of Phoenix Insurance Brokers encouraged those in the insurance industry to send in their nominations, “We have some incredible people in our industry that deserve recognition for not only what they do for their clients, but also their contribution to our industry as a whole. It is an enormous compliment to be nominated by one of your peers and having the opportunity to demonstrate why you are so passionate about your clients and our profession.”

The award consists of five individual regional awards culminating in a national award for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year. Stephen Ball was a JLT Australia Chairman who died in 2016.

Hymas also shared that she gained a lot from the entire nominations process even before she was announced as the national winner, “For me the best part of the professional development sessions were that I walked away from each one with new insights and key takeaways that I have been able to easily implement.”

The Stephen Ball Memorial Award winner will receive an all-expenses-paid professional development experience valued in the tens of thousands of dollars. Anyone in the industry can nominate a top young broker, and it’ll only take you five minutes.

All you have to do is fill in a nomination form outlining the senior broker’s name, company and contact details, plus five reasons why you think they’d be a worthy winner. We’ll take it from there.

For full details of broker eligibility, prizes and online nomination forms, go to Young Professional Broker of the Year (fill in online nomination form).

If you have any queries about the nomination process, please contact NIBA at awards@niba.com.au.