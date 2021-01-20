Help us celebrate a rising star

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) and Vero are now searching for Australia’s most outstanding young professional brokers.

Nominations are now open for the prestigious NIBA Young Professional Broker of the Year Award. The 2019 Young Professional Broker of the Year, Caitlin Carson said, “The way that the awards program works to develop professionals will create a really sustainable and strong industry with a brilliant reputation.”

The award honours the best professional insurance brokers in each of the five NIBA divisions – NSW/ACT, Vic/Tas, Qld, SA/NT and WA. Those crowned the winner of their division will go on to compete for the national Warren Tickle Memorial Award.

The NIBA awards are the broking profession’s most prestigious. They’re independently judged by leaders in the industry and brokers are nominated by you, their peers. Therefore, winning is true recognition from the industry.

Click here to nominate a young professional broker (under 35)

It will only take you about five minutes and you could change the course of their career. Nominations close 14 March 2021.