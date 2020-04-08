Home working and your insurance systems – technology tips and pitfalls

As most of us including insurance brokers are increasingly working remotely due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is essential that we pay attention to the increased risk factors and take actions to mitigate them.

Here are the five things regarding technology and remote working that you should pay attention to accoring to technology provider BAIS:

Update your home virus software take regular back-ups

As a general rule, we are more exposed to hackers and viruses when we are working from home

compared to being in the office. Most mainstream systems for communicating with people are safe,

however, recently there has been some concern over the security of a few. Typically, using a home

PC is more vulnerable – not just to hackers, but also 5-year old’s pressing the delete key! Try and

make sure company information is recorded on your insurance systems rather than locally.

Information in your insurance system is safe

Once information is entered into your insurance system, it will be secure and backed-up. Do not use

working from home as an excuse for employees to be less diligent. The whole company is relying on

your insurance system more than ever.

Record client communications

Home working has led to a spike in the use of different communication methods such as zoom,

texting or social media to speak to clients. Make sure everything is recorded in your systems, so the

team has oversight of them. This is doubly important for companies who normally record phone

office calls but may not have similar systems in place for home workers.

Reap the benefit of integrated systems

Online systems that integrate with your ‘back office’ frees up your staff during a period where they

may not be as productive due to their home environments. Online quote, bind and pay systems also

provide income you do not have to do anything for and reduces the number of debtors to chase. If

your current processes require any double keying of data, now is the perfect time to invest in

integrating your systems.

Create a central location for tasks



Having a shared location for various activities and tasks allows everyone to see where things are at.

This is really important for a team that is homeworking, especially if something happens and your

employee is not able to work. For this reason, using personal outlook tasks is not recommended. An

insurance system or your CRM are much better solutions.

Contact BAIS if you have further questions regarding the set up or capabilities of your insurance system.