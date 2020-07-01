ICA announces new chair of Code Governance Committee

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has announced the appointment of Veronique Ingram as the new independent chair of the General Insurance Code Governance Committee (CGC), with her three-year appointment starting on July 1, 2020.

The chair was selected jointly by the ICA and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) after a competitive recruitment process.

ICA CEO Rob Whelan welcomed Ingram’s appointment, “Veronique’s extensive government, agency and international experience, and history as chair of significant international economic and financial policy committees, will ensure the continuation of the CGC’s strong governance of the Code.”

CEO and Chief Ombudsman of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, David Locke, also welcomed the appointment.

“We are pleased to have secured such a capable financial and governance professional to the role. We look forward to Ms Ingram’s contribution to the CGC,” he said.

The Code Governance Committee is an independent committee that monitors and enforces insurers’ compliance with the General Insurance Code of Practice. The General Insurance Code of Practice is a set of high service standards that insurers agree to meet.

Ingram is a former Chief Executive and Inspector-General in Bankruptcy at the Australian Financial Security Authority, having previously served as the Australian Ambassador to the OECD in Paris.

“I am pleased to accept this role during a period of transition to a new Code, and also during unprecedented uncertainty and change for consumers and insurers, and the broader economy,” Ingram said.

“I look forward to continuing the strong work of the Committee and engaging with stakeholders at this significant time.”

Ingram replaces Lynelle Briggs AO, who has been chair of the CGC since its inception in 2014. Briggs has overseen significant changes in the structure and delivery of the governance of the Code and has brought a strong focus on ‘Living the Code’ through culture, governance and leadership.

Whelan said: “On behalf of the ICA and all Code signatories I thank Ms Briggs for her stewardship and strong leadership in the role.”