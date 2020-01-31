ICA Chief Executive departs after a decade

The President of the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), Gary Dransfield, has announced that Rob Whelan will be leaving his position as the ICA Chief Executive Officer.

“Rob has successfully led the ICA for more than 10 years, a term that included some of the most challenging and industry defining periods, such as several devastating natural disasters and the Financial Services Royal Commission,” Dransfield said.

National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) CEO, Dallas Booth said, “Rob has been a very important voice during a challenging decade for the insurance industry and I believe he will be very hard to replace. I wish him every success in whatever he chooses to do next.

“At NIBA are very grateful for the engagement we have had with the Insurance Council under Rob’s leadership, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the ICA at this critical juncture for our industry.”

Whelan will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer while the ICA Board searches for his replacement.

“It has been my absolute privilege to serve the General Insurance industry as CEO of its peak body,” Whelan said. “The role has granted me the unique opportunity to support and collaboratively lead the industry in its vital role of assisting Australians in the times of their greatest need.

“I am proud of what has been achieved during my time at the ICA and I am especially proud of my outstanding team that has worked so diligently to enhance the role and reputation of the insurance industry.”

Whelan thanked the wider insurance industry, ICA Board, member insurers and Council’s dedicated and experienced team.

“While I will now turn my focus to exploring new roles and opportunities, I will continue to take a keen interest in the progress of the insurance industry. I hope that in some way, in a renewed capacity, I may continue to contribute to its future successes,” Whelan added.