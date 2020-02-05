ICA to host Canberra hail storm insurance community meeting

The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) will host a policyholder meeting in Canberra on Thursday February 6 to help householders, businesses and motor vehicle owners affected by last month’s destructive hail storm.

ICA Head of Risk and Operations Karl Sullivan said: “Insurers have received more than 55,000 claims to date, with estimated losses at $514 million. About 70 per cent of claims are for domestic motor vehicles.

“ACT policyholders can be personally assisted by the ICA’s disaster recovery experts and the insurers attending the meeting.”

The meeting is for policyholders who have lodged a claim or are planning to lodge a claim for damage to vehicles or property arising from the hailstorm. It will provide insurance claims guidance to those affected by the January 20 hail storm that swept across the ACT and surrounds. The community meeting will start at 5.30pm, followed by the opportunity for policyholders to talk to representatives from their insurer about their individual claims.

Registration to attend is essential. Visit www.disasters.org.au\canberra or call 1800 734 621 for more information and to register your attendance.