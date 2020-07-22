icare Customer Advocate to review TMF – Workers Compensation

icare has announced that their Customer Advocate will undertake a review of the Treasury Managed Fund (TMF) personal injury business, which provides NSW government agencies with support for employees that suffer work-related injury and illness.

icare CEO John Nagle said the review of the TMF is another important step in ensuring this vital NSW personal injury service is addressing the needs of NSW Government agencies and their employees.

“Our Customer Advocate, former ReturnToWorkSA director Darrin Wright, has overseen both the review of the Home Building Compensation Fund (HBCF) and the Nominal Insurer scheme in recent months.

“We‘re aiming to build on these learnings from icare’s related schemes and ask our Customer Advocate to undertake a review of the experience our customers are having in the TMF fund,” Nagle said.

Customer Advocate Darrin Wright said the TMF review will focus on the experience that stakeholders and customers have in engaging with icare’s appointed Scheme Agents in the workers compensation stream of cover.

“I’ll be working with NSW Government agencies and their employees that have had a claims experience with icare to learn more about how their feedback can enhance existing processes and improve the claims experience,” Wright said.

The Treasury Managed Fund is a self-insurance scheme created by the NSW Government to insure the NSW Government agency risk. It delivers on the Governments responsibility to keep the people and property of the state safe.

The customer experience review of the scheme is expected to commence in late 2020 with a final report to be published by the end of June 2021. The Customer Advocate will work with icare’s Customer Experience team to ensure icare can use the findings to improve services for its TMF customers.