icare HBCF Customer Advocate Report Released

The icare Customer Advocate has completed a review of Home Building Compensation Fund (HBCF) customer experience the icare NSW requested in June 2020.

The review focused on the experience of builders taking out a policy and the experience of homeowners when making a claim. HBCF customers and stakeholders were interviewed during July through to September 2020 with the qualitative conversations focused on identifying positive interactions, experiences and outcomes, and those that did not meet expectations and observations on opportunities for improvement.

Following qualitative discussions, surveys were sent to customers to achieve a broader quantitative evidence base on which to form insights and recommendations. The 25 recommendations have been developed with the objective of ensuring that customers

experience improved service delivery and outcomes that are fair and in their best interests.

You can read the entire report and the recommendations here.