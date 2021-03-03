icare workers compensation new and improved Letter of Appointment (LOA)

In November 2020, icare developed a new standardised LOA template to ensure better protection for the privacy of employers and their workers. After consulting with the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) and other industry stakeholders, icare has updated the LOA to better reflect the roles and responsibilities of brokers and employers.

This new LOA is to be used for all new appointments by broking clients from March 1st 2021.

What has changed?

New clause to enable brokers to utilise sub-contractors and other service providers to assist in the delivery of the broker’s obligations under the Letter of Appointment, provided that the broker ensures that those third parties are bound by the same obligations as those in the Letter of Appointment.

An acknowledgement that the broker’s power to act on behalf of an employer under the Letter of Appointment is subject to any private agreement between the employer and broker,

Further clarity around the circumstances that the broker must comply with the Employer’s obligations under workers compensation, privacy and health legislation.

What do brokers need to do?

If you have already supplied us with the previous version of the icare LOA you don’t need to do anything. You may of course choose to submit a new LOA using the new icare LOA form. If you have not yet sent us an icare LOA and require a cost of claims report, please use this new improved version and submit it to us by 31 March 2021.

Send your completed LOA to wisupport@icare.nsw.gov.au, ensuring the customer policy/reference number and broker name are clearly visible. You can find more information on the icare website.