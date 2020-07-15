Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee announces new website

The Insurance Brokers Code Compliance Committee (IBCCC) has launched a new website designed to assist insurance brokers improve their service standards.

IBCCC monitors compliance of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), Insurance Brokers Code of Practice (the Code).

This is an exciting development for the IBCCC, which works with consumer groups, regulators and Code subscribers to lift standards and promote good practice and behaviour throughout the industry.

The website provides user-friendly access to information about the Code, the obligations built into it, the IBCCC, and its work and publications. The website is a valuable resource for Code subscribers, industry associations, government agencies and regulators and the media, along with individual consumers and consumer advocates such as community lawyers and financial counsellors.

You can access the website at: http://www.insurancebrokerscode.com.au