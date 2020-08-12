Its time to navigate the winds of change: NIBA 2020

Exciting news… The 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention early bird registrations are opening soon!

#NIBA2020 will feature scintillating sessions with incredible minds, discussing new ideas to overcome disruptions caused by the current pandemic and to sustain growth. This virtual event is specifically curated to address the dilemmas faced by upcoming as well as senior industry leaders and for insurance intermediaries to convene with fellow peers.

NIBA Convention Committee Chair, Stella Pruscino of Edgewise Insurance Brokers said, “In a time of physical isolation connecting with peers and colleagues in a virtual world is essential.

“This re-imagined convention is about coming together as a profession to learn from extraordinary thinkers, discuss strategies with industry leaders, have fireside chats with those who can help us navigate the ‘new normal’ and above all maintain connection with each other.”

The Convention will start with an opening plenary by a futurist specialising in navigating change and cementing leadership in the midst of disruption; Gihan Perera. Demographer Bernard Salt will consolidate the line-up with his analysis of trends that will help us better understand the situation facing us all.

Dr Kirstin Ferguson made a major impression at NIBA2019 and will this year speak about leading ethically through intense crisis. The Convention will conclude with mindset coach Ben Crowe, who is known for helping people develop personal resilience leading to tremendous success.

Pricing has been kept highly competitive, with an all access early bird pass starting at $330 for members.

“It’s time to come together and experience a NIBA Convention and Expo unlike anything we’ve seen before,” Pruscino adds.

For sponsorship and exhibition opportunities please contact NIBA’s National Sales Manager, Tony May at: tmay@niba.com.au.