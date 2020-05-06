Major reform to WA strata law commence

The amended Strata Titles Act 1985 and new Strata Titles (General) Regulations 2019 are now in effect and can be viewed on the State Government’s Legislation website.

Grace periods apply for some new requirements to ensure those affected have adequate time to meet them. All new approved forms under the amended Strata Titles Act 1985 have been published on Landgate’s corporate website for use effective 1 May 2020.

There is a wide range of support and resources now available through strata.wa.gov.au, including:

New strata guides and online presentations (video format)

Frequently asked questions

Links to the amended law and new regulations

Insurance brokers working in the segment have been urged to familiarise themselves with the changes.