NIBA announces regional Young Professional Broker of the Year Award winners

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), together with Vero, announced the 2020 Young Professional Broker of the Year regional winners in a virtual awards ceremony held today.

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

You can watch the video of the virtual announcements below:

NSW/ACT



The winner for the NSW/ACT region is David Harry from Aon.

Yusuf Alexander, State Manager for NSW/ACT, Vero, said, “David is a great ambassador for the insurance broking profession. He is a true advocate for his clients, both commercial and not for profit, and is a great contributor to the broader industry.”

The finalists for the region were Emily-Rose Srbinovska from Austbrokers Canberra and Sam Hunter from Ausure Insurance Broking Services.

Qld



The winner for Queensland is Kate Martin from Marsh.

Peter Roberts, State Manager for Qld, Vero, said, “Kate has forged an impressive career working with a diverse range of clients ranging from ASX listed companies to small grass roots not for profit entities and government sectors. She has built a reputation for high standards.”

The finalists for the region were Gerald Lodewick from Tony Bemrose Insurance Brokers (TBIB) and Melita How from BMS Group.

SA/NT



The winner for the SA/NT region is Kelly Qualmann from Gallagher.

Andrew Walker, State Manager for SA/NT, Vero, said, “Kelly is a great ambassador for the insurance broking profession. She is a true advocate for her clients and a great contributor to the broader industry.”

The finalists for the region were Adrian Vizzari from Dynamic Insurance Brokers and Luke Ferguson from Austbrokers Terrace Insurance Brokers.

Vic/Tas

The winner for the Vic/Tas regions is Patrick Selle from Arcuri & Associates.

Megan Lewis, State Manager for Vic/Tas, Vero, said, “Patrick has already demonstrated he is true leader. In addition to his professional commitments, he has shown a strong commitment to ongoing professional development, mentoring his peers, and volunteering for charitable organisations.”

The finalists for the region were Adam Korth from Tresidder Insurance Group and Jasmin Gabrielli from Fitzpatrick & Company.

WA



The winner for WA is Tryan Christos from Interlink Insurance Brokers.

Andrew Walker, State Manager for WA, Vero, said, “In addition to his impressive professional achievements, Tryan has shown a strong commitment to ongoing professional development and the personal wellbeing of his staff.”

The finalists for the region were Kristy Teh from Unicorn Risk Solutions and Nathan Miller from Assent Financial Services.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the winners, adding, “David, Kate, Kelly, Patrick and Tryan are exceptional brokers – they set a benchmark for the rest of the profession.”

“This award recognises and celebrates their hard work.”

The regional winners will go on to compete for the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year, which will be awarded during the 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention, visit the event website to register, and for more information.