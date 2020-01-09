NIBA establishes Bushfire Community Support Initiative

The National Insurance Brokers Association of Australia (NIBA) has established a Bushfire Community Support Initiative, whereby its members, qualified insurance brokers, are offering to advise and assist victims of the recent bushfires with their insurance claims.

The intention of this initiative is to support members of the community who have suffered loss as a result of the recent fires, who do not currently have an insurance broker and who need assistance with their insurance claim.

The support and assistance of participating brokers will be provided as a community service. NIBA CEO Dallas Booth said the Association has given careful thought to how best to support the people who have lost so much as a result of the recent fires.

“Many people have lost everything, many have been displaced, and there is no doubt great uncertainty and confusion in the community about what to do next.”

“NIBA wishes to acknowledge the proactive work by the insurance companies and the Insurance Council of Australia to provide immediate assistance and support to those affected by the fires. However, past experience shows that at times of major disasters and community disruption, many people need guidance, help and assistance with their insurance claims. This is a fundamental part of the services brokers provide to their clients, and this is what they are pleased to be able to offer to the bushfire victims,” he added.

Booth encouraged those who have suffered loss as a result of the recent fires to call NIBA’s Need a Broker hotline – 1300 53 10 73 – so a member of the team can put them in touch with an insurance broker to help with their insurance claim. Those who already have an insurance broker should be speaking with their broker, if they have not already done so.

If you are a broker or broking firm prepared to provide advice, support and assistance to people who have suffered loss as a result of the bushfires, you can contact NIBA CEO Dallas Booth at dbooth@niba.com.au.