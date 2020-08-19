NIBA names regional finalists for Broker of the Year Award

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the regional Broker of the Year award finalists:

NSW/ACT finalists are:

• Mary-Catherine Thomas, Aon

• Connie Yang, Austbrokers ABS Strata

QLD finalists are:

• Lana Mawer, Austcover

• Jennifer Steger, Trade Risk

• Robert Cooper, CPR Insurance Services

SA/NT finalists are:

• Max Cuzzocrea, Maxton Insurance Brokers

• Robert Fraser, Gallagher Alice Springs

VIC/TAS finalists are:

• James Skiadas, IMC Insurance Brokers

• Michael Stewart, Stewart Insurance

• Steven Coltman, Adroit Insurance & Risk

WA finalists are:

• Michael Davis, Westside Insurance Specialists

• Shelley Hymas, Phoenix Insurance Brokers

• Brian Martinovich, MBA Insurance Services

The Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by QBE, goes to an individual broker who is deemed an inspirational role model for the broking community.

QBE Chief Customer Officer, Commercial Lines, Jason Clarke said: “On behalf of QBE, I’d like to congratulate this year’s Broker of the Year Award state/territory finalists – there’s no shortage of talented brokers across the region, so earning a place as a finalist, among so many high calibre entrants, is a truly impressive accomplishment, especially in this current environment.

“Our broker partners are key to our success at QBE, which is why we’re so proud to partner with NIBA to recognise the best in the business at a regional and national level.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the finalists, adding: “We are delighted to recognise brokers who demonstrate exemplary professionalism and excellence in broking practice, particularly during these challenging and uncertain times.”

One winner will be announced each week of September in a live virtual awards ceremony, to be held at the following times:

NSW/ACT: 2 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

QLD: 9 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

SA/NT: 16 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

VIC/TAS: 23 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

WA: 30 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

The regional winners will go on to compete for the Stephen Ball Memorial Award for Insurance Broker of the Year, which will be awarded during the 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention, visit nibavirtualconvention.com.au to register, and for more information.