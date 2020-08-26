NIBA names regional finalists for Young Professional Broker of the Year Award

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has revealed the Young Professional Broker of the Year regional finalists:

NSW/ACT

• Sam Hunter, Ausure Insurance Broking Services

• David Harry, Aon

• Emily-Rose Srbinovska, Austbrokers Canberra

Qld

• Melita How, BMS Group

• Kate Martin, Marsh

• Gerald Lodewick, Tony Bemrose Insurance Brokers (TBIB)

SA/NT

• Kelly Qualmann, Gallagher

• Adrian Vizzari, Dynamic Insurance Brokers

• Luke Ferguson, Austbrokers Terrace Insurance Brokers

Vic/Tas

• Adam Korth, Tresidder Insurance Group

• Jasmin Gabrielli, Fitzpatrick & Company

• Patrick Selle, Arcuri & Associates

WA

• Tryan Christos, Interlink Insurance Brokers

• Kristy Teh, Unicorn Risk Solutions

• Nathan Miller, Assent Financial Services

The Young Professional Broker of the Year Award, sponsored by Vero, recognises the broking industry’s rising stars under the age of 35.

Sarah Moltzen, National Manager Strategic Relationships, Vero, said: “Vero is proud to support the next generation of industry leading insurance brokers and its longstanding association with NIBA’s Young Professionals and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the finalists, adding: “We received a significant number of nominations this year, all of which were of an extremely high calibre. We’re thrilled to acknowledge the finalists and their outstanding contribution to the broking profession.”

One winner will be announced each week of September in a live virtual awards ceremony, to be held at the following times:

NSW/ACT: 2 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

Qld: 9 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

SA/NT: 16 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

Vic/Tas: 23 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

WA: 30 September, 2020 at 1pm AEST

Watch the announcements live here.

The regional winners will go on to compete for the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Professional Broker of the Year, which will be awarded during the 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention. For more information or to register for the 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention, visit #NIBA2020 website.