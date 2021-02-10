NIBA NSW Divisional Committee welcomes new Chair and Vice Chair

The NSW Divisional Committee of National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has named Aon’s Regional Director of Operational Performance Management, Paul D’Arcy as the Committee’s new Chair while Aether Insurance & Risk’s Director, Adam Hines has been appointed as the Vice Chair.

D’Arcy replaces Carlie Griggs of Marsh; however, Griggs will remain on the Committee.

He said, “I am honoured to be given the opportunity to Chair the NIBA New South Wales Divisional Committee.”

“I’m really looking forward to working with the broader Insurance community, as well as with our CEO Dallas Booth, and the rest of the Committee members on ways of promoting NIBA, representing the best interests of brokers and risk advisors in an ever-changing environment.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth welcomed the new Chair and Vice Chair, “I look forward to working with Paul and Adam as we face the major upcoming challenges on remuneration, the new Code of Practice and the ongoing difficulties with the hard market.”

Hines said, “This is an opportunity for me to give more back to the industry and help shape the direction and focuses of NIBA. There has never been a more important time for our clients and industry to have a voice and be represented. With so much change both in insurance and the broader economic landscape, I’m looking forward to playing my part in helping NIBA to navigate that change and share it’s impacts and opportunities with our members.”

Booth thanked Carlie Griggs for her contribution to NIBA and the NIBA NSW Committee in recent years. “Carlie has been a strong supporter of the NSW Committee, and has put in much time and effort to the role. We are very grateful for her efforts.”