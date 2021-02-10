NIBA WA Divisional Committee to launch new training package with WorkCover WA

In March, the Western Australian Divisional Committee (the Committee) of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), together with WorkCover WA and the Personal Injury Education Foundation (PIEF) and the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), will launch a new training package to further educate brokers and other key stakeholders on the workers’ compensation scheme in Western Australia.

Clint Jeuring, WA Divisional Chair, said: “Given the Workers’ Compensation Act in Western Australia does not specifically recognise the role of brokers, our continued commitment to high levels of professionalism is critical in demonstrating to WorkCover WA and the licensed insurers, the critical value and support brokers offer clients.”

Jeuring said the Committee has maintained a strong working partnership with both WorkCover WA and ICA, with additional support from GIO, QBE, CGU, Allianz and Zurich, to ensure the critical role brokers play, with respect to workers’ compensation, is both understood and valued by all key stakeholders.

“The training package is targeted at brokers and other stakeholders of all levels of experience; from those new to handling workers’ compensation, to those more experienced who may require a refresher or simply may just want to enhance their existing knowledge base,” he explained.

The training package consists of three modules, each of which conclude with an assessment that the user is required to pass to demonstrate competency. The modules include;

Welcome to Workcover WA

Workers Compensation Scheme – The Role of the Broker

Claims Management and Processes

Workers’ compensation represents the largest insurable risk (by cost) for most businesses in Western Australia, according to Jeuring. “As a result, the role brokers play in assisting and adding value to clients is critical. Completion of the course allows brokers to enhance their knowledge and understanding of all facets of workers’ compensation.”

The idea was initially conceived in 2016, however, due to the complex nature of the content required, it wasn’t until the Committee sought the engagement and support of both Workcover WA and the ICA in 2017, that the project got underway.

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated the WA Divisional Committee, “I’d like to thank all those involved, in particular, Clint Jeuring, Ross Bethell and Ian Maybury – they have dedicated a tremendous amount of time and effort to deliver Western Australian brokers a very impressive training package.”

The cost of completing all three modules of the training package is $130 for NIBA Members, and $150 for Non-Members.

Further details on how to enrol you or your employees will follow in due course.