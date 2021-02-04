NIBA welcomes new President and Vice President

The Board of the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has welcomed the appointment of BJS Insurance Group’s, Group Operations Manager, Dianne Phelan as the Association’s new President effective from 4 February 2021.

Phelan replaces Eric Harris of Aon, however, Harris will remain on the NIBA Board as a director.

Phelan said it is very humbling to be appointed to this role, “As we work though the implementation of the Royal Commission recommendations, I feel very privileged to be able to work with Dallas and the rest of the Board to ensure we continue to strive for the best outcomes for our members and their clients.”

NIBA CEO Dallas Booth congratulated Dianne on her appointment, “It has been a real privilege to work with Dianne since she joined the Board, and especially over the past two years in her capacity as Vice President. I look forward to working with Di and the Board as we face the major upcoming challenges on remuneration, the new Code of Practice and the ongoing difficulties with the hard market.”

Booth also acknoledged Eric Harris for his leadership of NIBA over two very challenging years. “Eric has taken the Board and NIBA through the outcome of the Royal Commission, the Black Summer fires across Eastern and Southern Australia, and the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Eric has led extensive Board discussions of the proposed new Code of Practice, and the strategic development of NIBA and insurance broking over the next three to five years. I am very grateful for the time and effort Eric has put into NIBA in these difficult times.”

At the same time, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of EBM Insurance, Ward Dedman was appointed as the new Vice President.

Booth said he looks forward to working with Dedman in this important role, “Ward is a former winner of the Warren Tickle Memorial Award for Young Broker of the Year, and has made a long contribution to NIBA and industry affairs in Western Australia. It will be a pleasure to work with Ward in his new capacity.

“I would also like to give credit to Ward for encouraging the Board to seriously consider the future of insurance broking – the Board has put much time into this exercise in recent months. This is a great achievement for Ward and for the full Board of Directors.” added Booth.

Dedman revealed that he is excited and humbled to be appointed to the position of NIBA Vice President, “I have long admired the work NIBA and its many volunteer representatives do on behalf of our profession and I’m hoping to continue to advance our industry.

“I’m really looking forward to working with Di, Dallas and the Board through the Royal Commission review in which we hope to ensure all stakeholders have a true appreciation of the value insurance brokers provide.”