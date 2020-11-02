NIBA2020: The Power of Purpose

Australia’s most in-demand professional mentor and mindset coach, Ben Crowe, delivered an inspiring closing keynote at the 2020 NIBA Virtual Convention.

Crowe’s presentation covered three themes: purpose mindset, connection mindset and performance mindset.

Crowe began his presentation by identifying, “What you do, doesn’t define who you are.”

He said every generation has its challenges – today its depth of meaning.

Crowe used The Hero’s Journey to talk delegates through the three themes.

He said chapter one is “all about me”. It’s here that people transform from “I” to “we”.

He reminded delegates that “our greatest growth comes from our darkest times” – it unlocks humility.

Crowe said this chapter also sees a shift from achievement to fulfilment.

“Achievement without fulfillment is the greatest failure in life,” he added.

Turning his attention to chapter two and the theme of connection, Crowe said it’s why we’re here.

“Shames is the fear of disconnection,” he explained.

Crowe took this opportunity to highlight the fact that imperfections connect humans the most.

He added the it’s important to celebrate imperfections and celebrate your unconditional self-worth.

“When you embrace vulnerability as a strength, your entire life turns around.”

Finally, Crowe explained performance mindset and the difference between our conscious mind, which we have direct control of, and the unconscious mind, which is 10 times more powerful, but not in our direct control.”

He said, “The good news is, the unconscious mind will do whatever the conscious tells it to. You are therefore in total control of your emotions.

“If you decide to be calm, it‘s medically impossible to be anxious,” he explained.

Crowe said that when we’re required to “perform”, we must accept the uncontrollables and focus only on things we can control.”

He concluded his presentation by encouraging delegates to reclaim their purpose statement: “How can I be the best part of someone else’s day?

“Stop achieving for self-worth and just start being,” he said.

