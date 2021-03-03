Nominate a young professional for an experience of a lifetime

Each year the National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) celebrates the achievement and contribution of an outstanding member through the Young Professional Broker of the Year Award at regional level and the Warren Tickle Memorial Award at national level. In association with Vero, the award represents the pinnacle of achievement for the nation’s young broker community.

Every year Vero invests in the progress of young brokers via the professional development aspect of the Warren Tickle Memorial Award and the entire Awards process is an experience that nominees can get a lot out of to advance their careers.

The 2020 SA/NT Young Professional Broker of the Year, Kelly Qualmann from AJG encourages people in the industry to nominate young brokers for the NIBA awards, “Being nominated for a NIBA award is such an honour and something all insurance professionals should strive to achieve. I was proud to represent the company I work for, Gallagher and I was truly humbled to be nominated for the Young Broker of the Year award in 2019.”

“I was the SA/NT state winner of this award and thoroughly enjoyed the professional development course which was part of the prize, thanks to Vero. I learnt so much about myself and it allowed me to really reflect on my career so far and recognise where I want to be and what I stand for.”

The winner of the Warren Tickle Memorial Award receives a tailored personal and business development experience to the approximate value of $10,000. Previous winners’ prize has included a trip to London to experience the international broking market.

The 2020 VIC/TAS Young Professional Broker of the Year, Patrick Selle from Arcuri also urged industry stakeholders to nominate young intermediaries, “In our busy day to day routines we often forget sometimes the great things we achieve as insurance brokers and the good news stories. Nominating a young broker for the NIBA awards is much more than just an award it’s the acknowledgement and recognition that is deserved that really shines during the process. ”

“My experience was one that I will never forget as I was nominated in 2020 when we were upon clear challenging times and even though it was easy to get side tracked during isolation and subsequent lock down. I was able to harness the opportunity after being nominated and met four other incredible insurance brokers during the professional development process. Having access to mentorship and working as a collective team remotely was simply amazing and I would strongly recommend that you nominate a deserving young professional for this prestigious award.”

Every year Vero flies the state finalists for the Warren Tickle Memorial Award to Sydney for three days where they participate in several activities as a part of the Professional Development experience to prepare them for their final interview, the Alumni Experience and the NIBA Convention.

The 2021 Professional Day Series will be a mix of virtual and in person session held in August and September, and the series will be tailored to this year’s state winners where they will go through:

Preparations for the final panel interview and the NIBA Convention

Be provided the right tools and strategies to enhance their career

Given mentorship opportunities with the Alumni and previous Warren Tickle Memorial Award winners

Experience the Myer Briggs personality type profiling, so they can become more self-aware and understand what motivates them, both professionally and personally

Meet Vero senior leaders and enjoy the company of the other state finalists and alumni

If you are a part of the insurance industry in any capacity and know a senior or young broker who is doing a wonderful job looking after the needs of their clients, you are invited to nominate them for the NIBA awards on the Association’s website. It takes just five minutes.