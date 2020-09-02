NSW/ACT Broker Awards postponed

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the NSW/ACT Virtual Broker Awards, which were due to be held at 1pm AEST today (Wednesday, 2 September), have been postponed until further notice.

National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) Events Manager, Fiorenza Zito, said it was a difficult but necessary decision due to factors beyond NIBA’s control.

NIBA, together with its award sponsors, QBE and Vero, would like to once again congratulate the finalists, and look forward to celebrating the best in broking, in due course.

Stay tuned – more information to come.