NSW Personal Injury Commission now open

The NSW Government has announced a new Personal Injury Commission has begun operations.

This marks the official transition from the functions of the Workers Compensation Commission, SIRA’s Dispute Resolution Service (DRS), the Motor Accidents Claims Assessment (CARS) and the Motor Accidents Medical Assessment Service (MAS) to the Personal Injury Commission. Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello and Attorney General Mark Speakman spoke at a Ceremonial Sitting to officially open the Commission.

“This significant milestone follows extensive consultation with the community and industry stakeholders since 2017, and the passing of legislation last year,” Dominello said.

He added that the tribunal puts injured people at the centre of the insurance dispute process and will provide claimants with a one-stop shop for assistance, “The Personal Injury Commission merges the dispute resolution processes of the workers compensation and CTP insurance schemes into a single, independent tribunal.”

Attorney General Mark Speakman said injured people are already experiencing tremendous stress. “The last thing injured workers need is to be burdened with unnecessary paperwork and bureaucracy. The Personal Injury Commission will harmonise processes for thousands of claimants each year, saving them time and giving them better access to dispute resolution,” he said.

The reforms do not change the compensation, benefits and entitlements in the original workers compensation and CTP schemes, ensuring minimal impact to insurance premiums and will offer certainty with business continuity.