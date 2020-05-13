Planning aid to help businesses reopen and be COVIDSafe

The National COVID-19 Coordination Commission (NCCC) has revealed a new online planning tool to help business develop a method to keep their workers, customers and the community COVIDSafe as they reopen or increase their activities in the weeks and months ahead.

NCCC Chair Nev Power said that businesses were affected differently by restrictions and everyone needed a plan for when restrictions changed.

The tool brings together information from across government on the range of help and assistance available to support businesses. This tool complements the Safe Work Australia online hub, which remains the definitive source of information for businesses to understand their work health and safety obligations.

“We need businesses everywhere to get behind the safety protocols and have their COVIDSafe plans in place,” Power said.

“The sooner we can get businesses open and people back in work, the sooner our lives and livelihoods can be rebuilt as our economy recovers. At the same time, as restrictions change, we need to make sure that both workers and customers are safe.

“There’s a huge effort going on across Government through Safe Work Australia, industry bodies and health departments to help businesses to have these plans in place.”

Businesses should seek advice from their local WHS authority, Safe Work Australia, or contact the Fair Work Ombudsman to ensure they meet all their legal obligations.

The online planning should take about 30 minutes to complete and leave businesses with a clear idea about what they will do to keep people safe, how they will get their business back up and running and how they might adapt their operating model.

It will also help businesses to plan practical steps such as organising supplies, updating insurance and reactivating subscriptions, and provides links to the assistance available to help them reopen, including help with cash flow, wages and loans.

You can download the tool from the NCCC website.