PwC seeking industry feedback on insurance broker training packages

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA) has announced that it is assisting the PwC Industry Reference Council with a review into broking training products.

The review includes the following industry training packages:

Certificate III in Insurance Broking

Certificate IV in Insurance Broking

Diploma of Insurance Broking

Certificate III in General Insurance

Certificate IV in General Insurance

Diploma of General Insurance

This review offers the opportunity to better align broking qualifications with the needs of the insurance broking industry and the expectations of their clients.

PwC will be accepting feedback until COB Friday 20th March 2020. NIBA has strongly encouraged all members to provide feedback on the proposed changes through the PwC website.