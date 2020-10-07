Review into NSW workers compensation scheme and iCare launched

The NSW Government has opened consultation to inform the Independent Review of the NSW workers compensation scheme and nominal insurer iCare.

The review, which was brought forward following highly publicised misconduct of senior decision makers within the organisation will be led by retired Supreme Court judge, the Honourable Robert McDougall QC.

The National Insurance Brokers Association (NIBA), CEO, Dallas Booth said, “NIBA will be making a submission to the review on behalf of brokers however we encourage members to complete the short survey found on the review page here.”

The review will include a comprehensive investigation into the operation of iCare, including claim management, the implementation of the recommendations of the Dore review, benefits to workers, executive remuneration, governance and other issues that have recently been raised within the media and parliament.