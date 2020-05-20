The Insurance Council of Australia appoints a new CEO

The Board of the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) has announced the appointment of Andrew Hall as the new Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the peak body.

Hall will start with the ICA in early September and joins the insurance peak body from the Commonwealth Bank, where he has spent the past seven years as Executive General Manager for Corporate Affairs.

Insurance Council President and Chairman Gary Dransfield said Hall’s corporate affairs and public policy experience would be critical in driving the ICA and the general insurance industry through the challenges of Australia’s pandemic recovery and a raft of regulatory, consumer and economic issues.

“Andrew’s appointment follows an extensive national recruitment process, and the Board is pleased he has agreed to join the organisation. His wealth of experience is a natural fit for this role,” Dransfield said.

“His corporate knowledge, and his understanding of customers, the regulatory and political environments and the financial services sector, will help him chart the ICA’s advocacy program to elevate the value of insurance both to our economy and our society.”

Hall said he was delighted to join the ICA, “General insurance plays a vital role in the Australian economy and will be crucial as we recover from the dual hits of the pandemic and bushfire crisis.”

“Insurance will also need to continue tackling the challenges of climate change and important regulatory changes, while also transitioning to the new Code of Practice, which must meet and exceed community expectations.”

Outgoing CEO Rob Whelan will continue to serve until further notice. Dransfield said ,“On behalf of the ICA Board I thank Rob for his contribution to the industry and the ICA for the past decade. We are grateful he is able to continue in his role for several months until Andrew is able to start at the organisation.”